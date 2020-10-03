Eight people are missing in France after torrential rain fall hit southern France as a result of Storm Alex.

Meteo France recorded a total of 17.7 inches of rain within a 24-hour period this week.

-- Advertisement --



Since the Storm passed over the south-eastern region of France on Saturday at least eight people have been recorded as missing.

More rainfall occurred this week than in 2015 when intense weather and floods resulted in the death of 20 people in Cannes on the French Riviera.

A Red Alert had also been issued on Friday by the department of Alpes-Maritimes for the area which borders Italy. Storm Alex caused heavy winds reaching more than 112 miles per hour in Brittany.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article “Eight People are Missing in France”. For more news from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News homepage.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!