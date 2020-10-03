Could Apple be bringing out a “self-healing” screen?

Apple has patented new technology that will use heat from the phone to enable “self-healing” to occur if the screen is cracked or broken.

Cracked, shattered and smashed iPhone screens have been a familiar sight ever since the dawn of touch sensitive smart phones hit the market.

It is thought that the new technology came out of their work towards foldable iPhones as the new patent appeared.

The all new technology would see Apple as yet again a front runner in new technological development in the smart phone field.

The screens will be created using Elastomer which is a softer material that automatically returns to its original form upon heating. If successful, Apple could roll out the technology to all its computers, iPhones, iPads, and watches.

The patent application states that Apple products ‘may have an outermost layer formed from clear glass, transparent plastic, sapphire, or other transparent materials that serve as a protective layer for thin-film transistor circuitry and other display structures.’

