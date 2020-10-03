Breaking News – Senator Ron Johnson Tests Positive for COVID-19

Republican Senator becomes the third to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

The senator for Wisconsin, Ron Johnson, has returned a positive test result for coronavirus making him the third GOP Senator in the past 244-hours to receive the diagnosis.

-- Advertisement --



The confirmation came from Johnson’s office on Saturday stating that he had been exposed to the virus during a contact with an infected individual in Washington DC.

Senator Johnson has stated that he currently feels fit and well and is not experiencing symptoms of the virus.

Since his diagnosis he has taken the decision work virtually for the foreseeable future.

Thank you for taking the time to read this Breaking News article “Senator Ron Johnson Tests Positive for COVID-19”. For more news from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News homepage.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!