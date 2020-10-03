Breaking News – Knife and Hammer Attack Sees Multiple Victims In Paris

Knife and Hammer attack sees a woman and her four children killed and a further five people injured in Paris.

The victims were discovered in the northern suburb of Noisy-le-Sec, Pari, with the offending weapons left beside them.

Out of the five attack survivors, three in serious condition as a result of knife wounds.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found two victims dead however another three died within an hour.

One of the men who was discovered by the police alive, injured and unconscious is thought to have been the attacker and it appears that all individuals are part of the same family.

