A new family for 7 children. Selfless couple adopt seven kids, even though they already have five of their own.

The seven children tragically lost their parents in a horrible accident in which they were also involved. The children suffered major injuries but all made a full recovery.

The four brothers and three sisters were living in a children’s home for over a year and have now been invited into the home of Pam and Garry Willis. The caring mother and father saw the Facebook post and instantly fell in love with the story and the children.

The parents already have a large household, with their five children and six grandchildren, they are an ever-expanding family! They have fostered children many times over the years and usually take in more than one child at a time. The parents own children treat the adopted family like their own and treat them with love and affection.

The adopted children have been calling their adopted parents ‘mum and dad as they have been living in the house for over fifteen months.

