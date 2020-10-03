A British Man from Southport Stabbed After House Party Row

A British man from Southport, Merseyside, has been stabbed to death in Cuidad Quesada near Alicante on the Costa Brava in Spain.

The man, who has not been named, was discovered fatally wounded early on Thursday morning with multiple stab wounds to the neck. It is understood that a fight broke out at a house party and the incident occur shortly after.

A police manhunt is now being undertaken and it is understood that the attacker is also British.

After he was stabbed, the victim stubbled out of the house onto the street and subsequently collapsed and died.

