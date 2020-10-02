Zed Eisenberg racing death. 47-year-old TV presenter has died doing what he loved, racing.

Zef Eisenberg, a 47-year-old family man holds two Guinness World Records for speed. He was an immense thrill seeker. Zef died in a collision trying to break the land speed record at Elvington Airfield, which is in York. The record to break is over 207 mph (333km/h)

He was admittedly a speed freak, and found much of his happiness in racing. Along with attempting to break never seen before records as well as always trying to break his own records. He ran Madmax Race Team, it is a team that sorely concentrates on breaking speed records.

The emergency services at the scene had received a call explaining a very bad crash, at 4:30pm on Thursday. It has since been declared that he died. There is currently an investigation going on looking into the collision.

Zed Eisenberg racing death.