The Spanish Health Ministry Registered 11,325 New COVID-19 Cases on Friday

Spain has also registered 113 new deaths from the coronavirus- the official death toll now exceeds 32,000.

Newly updated figures released this Friday by the Ministry of Health show another 11,325 new infections across Spain. There was a slight drop on Thursday when 9,419 infections were registered but the 10,000 daily limit is surpassed once more.

However, over in Madrid, they dropped to 814, after the capital reported three days of exceeding one thousand. “The progress in itself is not good,” admitted Fernando Simón, the director of the Health Ministry’s Coordination Center for Health Alerts (CCAES), speaking at a press conference on Thursday evening. He added that “the diagnostic efforts continue to be huge,” with 1,652 PCR tests being carried out in Spain each week for every 100,000 inhabitants.

The latest report adds another 113 more deaths since yesterday with the total figure since the beginning of the pandemic now standing at 32,086. The PCR tests carried out the day before account for the majority of the latest figures, a point that is sometimes forgotten.

Most of the new cases continue to be concentrated in Madrid, although the community’s cases dropped as mentioned to 814 after three days. Spain’s capital is followed by the Basque Country (393) and Aragon at (359).

Spain is now the third country in Europe with the most registered deaths, trailing behind only the United Kingdom (42,202) and Italy (35,918). Of course, to the more than 30,000 we must not forget to add the deaths in residences and those who, despite presenting symptoms, did not get to undergo the diagnostic test to confirm it.

Valencia and the Canary Islands, however, have much lower rates of infection, so much so that the Belgian government removed them from their quarantine list yesterday.

Madrid’s partial regional lockdown started at 10 pm this evening, Local residents will only be allowed to enter or exit the area for work, school or medical grounds, or for other pressing reasons.

