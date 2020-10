THE Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club’s last Winter League match was held on sections A2 and A3 of the River Jucar in Valencia province.

The day started with a great turnout of 17 contestants and there were some good catches, with the best fish weighing 4.5 kilos, while George Savell headed the leaderboard at the end of the day with 10 fish totalling 16.275 kilos.

-- Advertisement --



For further information about the club contact Frank Povey (96 649 0338 and frank.povey@btopenworld.com) or call Ray Craig (966 492 083).