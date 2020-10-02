Record results for Spanish employment in September

SEPTEMBER was a record month in Spain for the number of new jobs created which when coupled with a further fall in unemployment is perhaps surprising although there are still large numbers of people on furlough or working shorter hours.

Overall, however it has to be positive news that the State Public Employment Service reported the number of unemployed fell by slightly more than 26,000 (0.7 per cent) and the number of new jobs created broke 84,000.

In ‘normal years’, September is considered a bad month for Spanish workers as the main tourism season comes to an end and many people on short term contracts who are associated with the hospitality industry find themselves unemployed.

That was then and this is now! The lockdown and pandemic have completely changed the rules and many of those in hospitality found that their season ended much earlier and they entered the public system in previous months.

Now to record 84,000 new jobs suggests that other areas of the economy are beginning to recover and either creating new work or bringing employees back to their old jobs from which they had been placed on furlough.

According to Expansion this drop in the number of unemployed in September has never been so large since records began in 1996 and since 2008, unemployment in September has gone up rather than down.

This is part of an ongoing drop in unemployment over the past three months but it must be remembered that there are still more than 3,750,00 on the unemployed list, many of them young people.