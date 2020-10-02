Pledge to speed up Valencia Community’s PCR results

THE regional government has committed to provide PCR results within 24 hours of picking up swabs from health centres.

The Generalitat’s Health chief Anna Barcelo was responding to complaints about the current long delays, particularly from some of the region’s hospitals.

Vicent Marza, Barcelo’s counterpart in the regional Education department, has also called for speedier results to avoid unnecessary quarantine for pupils and their parents.

An emergency directive has also been put through to step up PCR testing “in proportion to the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic,” the Health department announced.

“We have acquired supplies enabling us to carry out up to 14,000 tests each day,” a spokesman said.

The region’s new measures are in line with the central government’s Health Ministry updated national strategy for early detection and control of the coronavirus.

All autonomous regions were recently urged to increase their testing capacity and reminded of the need to differentiate between the virus and “acute respiratory infections.”

In this respect, Health minister Salvador Illa specified that a diagnostic test should be carried out on any person with suspected SARS.CoV-2 within the first 24 hours.