Pedestrian crossing pictograms to help people on autism spectrum

PEDESTRIAN crossing pictograms in Huercal-Overa to help people on the autism spectrum are a pioneer initiative in the province.

The council is painting the pictograms on crossings which provide access to schools, sports centres and municipal facilities to promote the self-sufficiency and highway safety of individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

The initiative stems from an agreement between the local authority, the TEAVIAL non-profit association for autism and road safety, and TEAVIAL collaborator, the provincial ASTEA autism association.

“We continue working with ASTEA to make the municipality accessible to all”, explained Huercal-Overa Mayor Domingo Fernandez.

“It is a small gesture with which we are improving the road safety of residents with ASD, with the importance this means for their day-to-day lives.”

Social Well-being councillor Jose Lopez highlighted the important work ASTEA does in the municipality, making it clear the association could “count on the collaboration of the council, both in terms of carrying out activities and in providing space for its headquarters.”

Lopez said the premises should be available to ASTEA within the next few months, and will have areas for workshops and therapies, as well as an office for administration.

The idea of the pictograms on crossings is the result of three years’ of work by TEAVIAL in collaboration with the University of Seville, which reflected their usefulness for people with a cognitive impairment.

