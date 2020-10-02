One committed lady makes life better for abandoned dogs

THERE are numerous individuals who dedicate themselves to rescuing animals and spend all of their time, love and money in doing what they can to look after and rehome as many abandoned animals as they can.

Often, they don’t receive much publicity but just get on with doing what they can with the help of local residents to raise money for them.

-- Advertisement --



One of these is Pat’s Rescue Retreat based in Alora which is run by Pat Waterhouse who is in her 70’s and normally has up to 75 dogs and puppies in her care and is always in need of funds and support so that she can continue her good work.

In a previous existence she was a nurse and had always wanted to have a dog or two but didn’t think it fair with her long working hours but once she and her (now late) husband moved to Spain they were able devote time to fostering dogs for other rescues before she decided to set up her own retreat.

Fundraising has been difficult with the lockdown and many events have had to be postponed but the charity shop in Alhaurin El Grande reopened in June and is always looking for items to sell.

Three bars in Duquesa port, the Loch In, Kelly’s Bar and the Rose and Thistle have collection tins for Pat and the Rose and Thistle does from time to time nominate Pat’s Rescue Retreat to receive donations from its weekly quiz nights.

To find out more about the work of this very worthwhile small charity especially if you are thinking of giving a dog a home, visit https://www.patsrescue.com or Pat’s Facebook page and if you are quick you may be in time to purchase her 2021 calendar..

We hope you enjoyed this article “One committed lady makes live better for abandoned dogs” and Euro Weekly News regularly promotes news of charities and their fundraising events around the country.