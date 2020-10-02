Odds on takeover

BRITISH betting firm, fronted on TV by such stars as Ray Winstone is likely to be taken over by Caesars Entertainment, the US Company which owns Caesars Palace in Las Vegas for £2.9 billion (€3.2 billion) subject to shareholder agreement.

What attracts the American Company is that William Hill USA (in which Caesars holds a 20 per cent stake) has 170 betting shops scattered across the USA.

The board of William Hill, which is unlikely to open more 100 betting shops in the UK, sees this as an opportunity to gain value for shareholders in what may be a stagnant market.