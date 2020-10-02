‘No reason to panic’ over Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis says the President’s controversial advisor

‘No reason to panic’ over Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis says the President’s controversial special advisor.



DR SCOTT ATLAS, who has come under fire from health experts for giving inaccurate advice and playing down the coronavirus pandemic, told Fox News today (Friday, October 2) that he believes the president will make a full recovery after testing positive for the virus.

The radiologist, who has no background in infectious diseases and has downplayed the effectiveness of masks in the past, urged the public not to panic, stressing the president is not in a high-risk category.

Dr Atlas said that “it is no surprise that people get the infection, even with precautions,” adding “I anticipate a complete and full and rapid recovery back to normal after his necessary confinement period.”

He pointed out Trump, 74, was a “super vigorous man” and claimed he has “never seen anyone with more energy and more vigor, at any age.”

It was revealed today that Trump and wife Melania have both tested positive for coronavirus.

“There is zero reason to panic,” Dr Atlas told the same news outlet, adding: “There is nothing different here. The president and his wife are human beings.”

Fox News reporter Chris Wallace later slammed Dr Atlas’ assurances, claiming it was too early for doctors to make such predictions.

He advised viewers to listen to medical experts with expertise in this field, reminding the public “there are a number of top people on the president’s coronavirus task force who have had grave concerns about Scott Atlas and his scientific bona fides”.

