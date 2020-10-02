Scotlands First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has ordered SNP Minister Margaret Ferrier to ‘Do the right thing!’ and QUIT!

NICOLA STURGEON has demanded SNP MP Margaret Ferrier resign after breaking coronavirus self-isolation rules. MP Margaret Ferrier admitted a shocking series of COVID rule breaches- including travelling from London to Glasgow following a positive test. Her behaviour sent shockwaves among politicians and across social media with demands for her immediate sacking and resignation.

The First Minister made an announcement on Twitter on Friday morning, a day after the Rutherglen and Hamilton MP apologised for admitting travelling into Parliament with coronavirus. It read: “I’ve spoken to Margaret Ferrier and made clear my view that she should step down as an MP.

In a statement one hour after Ferrier confessed on Twitter, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford confirmed: “I have spoken with Margaret Ferrier this evening who fully accepts that what she did was wrong. Margaret will be referring herself to the parliamentary standards commissioner as well as the police. I am tonight suspending the whip from Margaret.”

Ferrier released her statement shortly after 6 pm confirming she had symptoms at home on Saturday, took a test but still travelled by train to London. She spoke in parliament, received a positive test, but then decided to go by train back home.

