More than 2,000 retired doctors offer to return to work amid health crisis in Spain

More than 2,000 retired doctors have offered to return to work to help out in the face of the health crisis in Spain.

The country is experiencing a shortage of health personnel and last week it was revealed the national health service needs some 88,000 doctors, nurses and orderlies to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

And, according to Antena 3, the situation has been made all the more critical as many health professionals are forced to look for work abroad ‘in search of decent contracts’.

In light of the shortage several autonomous communities across Spain are experiencing, 2,000 doctors have offered their ‘valuable experience’.

Dr. Carlos Gálvez, spokesman for Retired Doctors of Seville, said “we, retired doctors, have done everything, we have experience that I think is valuable” during this health crisis.

Madrid has been the hardest hit area of Spain by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and is set to enforce a partial regional lockdown from 10pm this evening (Friday, October 2) to try to tackle the further community spread of the disease.

The region has protested against the new proposed lockdown measures in the past week however the local government confirmed that they will obey the lockdown restrictions.

In Barcelona, ​​resident doctors today faced their eighth day of protests by cutting off Avenida Diagonal in the city demanding improvements to the conditions of their contracts.

Carrying various banners and with slogans such as ‘ our rights, your health ‘, more than 100 doctors have taken part in the demonstrations.

They say they have ‘grown tired of the conditions they have to face, made even worse by the coronavirus crisis’.

In addition to the reported low salary. compared to the rest of Europe, another of the main concerns is ‘the temporary nature of the contracts of all health personnel in recent months’, the so-called ‘covid contracts’.

The situation has led many of the professionals search for work in other countries, where conditions are more favorable.

