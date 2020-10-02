Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar are guaranteed to turn up in Javea

THE Fiestas department has assured Javea’s girls and boys that Covid-19 can’t keep the Three Kings away.

This is the time of year when the town hall starts planning the Christmas lights and the welcome for Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar who arrive each year at Javea’s fishing port on the night of January 5.

Fiestas councillor Kika Mata said it was inevitable that this year would be different, and it would be necessary to avoid crowds during the Kings’ arrival and parade.

“Nonetheless,”Mata declared, “The Three Kings are coming to Javea and they will do so in a safe manner to carry out their magical visit.”