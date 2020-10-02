Meghan Markle Advised to Drop Court Case Before ‘Reputation is Damaged’

MEGHAN MARKLE should “get out now” of her privacy case after suffering a major blow at the latest skirmish at the High Court in London, an expert said.

-- Advertisement --



Meghan Markle has been warned by an expert to “get out now” of her ongoing privacy case. The Duchess of Sussex is suing the Mail on Sunday’s publisher Associated Newspapers (ANL) over the publication of parts of a handwritten letter sent to her father Thomas Markle in August 2018.

Meghan is seeking damages for alleged misuse of private information, breaching the Data Protection Act and infringement of copyright over five articles published in February 2019 which included extracts from the “private and confidential” letter to her father.

However, the newspaper claimed in court documents that the duchess has “compromised” any expectation of privacy in relation to the letter by allowing details of her private life to be published in a recent biography.

Mark Stephens, of British firm Howard Kennedy, believes the Duchess of Sussex is risking an even greater invasion of her privacy while her legal battle against the Mail on Sunday continues. “If I was advising Meghan I’d be saying get out now,” he said.

he added, quote: “This is another hole below the waterline. The risk is that how she curates her reputation, what she allows into the public domain and what she doesn’t, are now things that will be picked over by lawyers in cross-examination.

She’s had an invasion of privacy and she feels strongly about it but the reality is she has only got a downside here. The more that she protests about wanting to protect her privacy, the more that people are going to investigate how she has curated the Streisand effect of amplifying the positive PR and negativizing the other PR.”

For more Celebrity news from across the Globe, visit the Entertainment section of the Euro Weekly News Website.