Madrid is set to enforce a partial regional lockdown from 10pm this evening

The City of Madrid is set to lockdown along with nine local areas this evening from 10pm. The regions Health Chief, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, confirm this in a news conference today.

The region has protested against the new proposed lockdown measures in the past week however the local government confirmed that they will obey the lockdown restrictions.

Madrid has been the hardest hit area of Spain by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and is work hard to tackle the further community spread of the disease.

On Wednesday, a total of 13 of the 19 self-governing regions of Spain agreed to proposed plans put forward by the Spanish government to impose partial lockdowns where required.

Local residents will only be allowed to enter or exit the area for work, school or medical grounds, or for other pressing reasons.

More information on this story as it develops.

