WE are experiencing one of the biggest crises the modern world has ever seen. It’s a pandemic with negative effects not only on our health but also socially and economically.

If we look back in history it seems mother nature throws us a pandemic every 100 years or so.

We, as people, should be learning from these mistakes, but so far, this hasn’t happened. If we go back in history, we see that this pandemic is a cycle that repeats every 100 years or so.

Every century, a great pandemic appears like the plague in 1720, cholera in 1820, and the Spanish flu in 1918. These pandemics seem to follow the same pattern as the current one, just without Pedro, Boris, and Donald running things!

In 1720, there was the last large-scale bubonic plague pandemic, also called the great Marseille plague. Records show that the bacteria killed some 100,000 people in Marseille. Historians now assume bacteria were transmitted by fleas carried by rats due to lack of hygiene at that time, while other versions say that they took rats to France as part of a war strategy.

In 1820 the first records of a cholera pandemic took place in Asia, in the countries of Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines. In 1820, more than 100,000 deaths were recorded in Asia due to this pandemic. The pandemic is said to have started with people who drank lake water contaminated with the bacteria.

The Spanish flu took place around 100 years ago, in 1918 when the H1N1 flu underwent a genetic mutation which made the virus much more dangerous than a normal flu virus. This virus infected 500 million people and killed more than 100 million people in the world and was the deadliest pandemic in history… Until now perhaps.

Finally, in the year 2020, as if a Nostradamus prophecy were being fulfilled, the COVID-19 appeared in China in December 2019 and spread throughout the world in just three short months.

A virus that started as a local epidemic quickly became what could be the deadliest pandemic of all time, and I am not referring only to the deaths it has caused, but to the collateral damage, it is causing at the economic, social, political, and on a psychological level.

As of the time of publishing this, (Friday, October 2, 2020) COVID-19 has already killed more than 1.02 million people so far, infected more than 34.3 million people, and quarantined a huge percentage of the world’s population with lockdowns

Despite the efforts of governments and other institutions to quarantine entire countries and cities, it appears that the virus continues to spread beyond what we can imagine.

We must learn from our past if we are ever to get through to a brighter future ahead, but I think it provides a little reassurance looking back and seeing how far we have already come.