Give some help to Help’s Christmas Fairs in November

TWO huge Christmas gift fairs will be held at Salones Carrasco in Javea on November 8 and November 29.

There is easy on-site parking and more than 60 stalls will be selling everything that is needed for a great Christmas from 11am until 5pm.

And don’t forget that Father Christmas will put in an appearance at 11am!

The €1 entry fee supports Help of Denia and the Marina Alta, a non-profitmaking organisation that assists the local population.

“We are going full steam ahead and praying for easier times in November,” Help said.

“We are sure the public want to attend our events and we are trying to fill that need.”

For more information about the fairs, contact the lesleyclarkjavea@gmail.com email address.