Extra restrictions to be lifted in four Palma neighbourhoods

EXTRA restrictions are to be lifted in four Palma neighbourhoods from 10pm on Saturday night following a 79 per cent reduction in the accumulated rate of Covid-19 infections over 14 days.

Three weeks after the Balearic government imposed stricter measures including limitations on movement in the districts of Son Gotleu, Can Capes, La Soledat Nord and half of Son Canals to control the spread of the virus, the approximately 23,000 residents will return to living under the general restrictions in place for all the islands.

-- Advertisement --



At a press conference on Thursday Balearic President Francina Armengol and Palma Mayor Joe Hila highlighted the “spectacular” drop in infections in the four neighbourhoods.

Between September 11 and September 29, the rate went down from 962.7 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants to 197.8.

The number of PCR tests showing a positive result decreased from 13 to 3.6 per cent.

Positive results for the whole of the Balearics over the same period fell from 8.62 to 4.18 per cent.

Armengol praised people living in the four districts for their “exceptional behaviour”, and said they had demonstrated that citizens understand that until there is a vaccine it is necessary to comply with measures to contain the pandemic.

We hope you enjoyed this article “Extra restrictions lifted in four Palma neighbourhoods”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

For more Local Spanish News from Mallorca, head over the page on to the Euro Weekly News website.

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!