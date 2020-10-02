Divers recover stolen strongbox from sea bed: WATCH

DIVERS recovered a stolen strongbox from the sea bed in Cala Marcal in Felanitx containing €1,000 in cash, documentation and other items of value.

The Guardia Civil divers got the safe back up to the surface from a depth of 15 metres down by refloating it with a lifting balloon.

The strongbox had been reported missing several days earlier.

A couple of snorkellers came across it while exploring near the Punta de Jonc cliffs and informed the authorities about the find, leading to the movilisation of the Sub-aquatic Special Activities Group.

Once the Guardia team recovered the stolen strongbox and back on dry land, they could see it hadn’t been forced open and informed their colleagues at the Manacor station.

