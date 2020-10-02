Campaign to raise awareness about loneliness among elderly

A CAMPAIGN to raise awareness about loneliness among the elderly in Palma is seeking to get members of the public involved as volunteers.

The “Toca a la porta” (knock on the door) initiative is aimed at detecting situations of older people experiencing loneliness and at highlighting the work of organisations which work in this field.

The campaign is backed by Palma city council, the La Caixa Foundation, the IMAS Mallorca Institute of Social Affairs and the GREC Group of Street and Work Educators with Minors.