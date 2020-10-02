Actor Frank Windsor who starred in Eastenders, Softly, Softly and Z-Cars, dies at the age of 92 ‘surrounded by family’.

Actor Frank Windsor who starred in Z-Cars, Eastenders and Softly, Softly actor has died at the age of 92 ‘surrounded by his family’ at home, his agent confirmed today. In a career spanning over 50 years, the much-loved actor worked mostly in television with roles in Casualty, EastEnders, ITV drama Peak Practice and Doctor Who.

But he was perhaps best known for playing Detective Sergeant John Watt in the BBC series Z-Cars, which was set in the fictional town of Newtown, based on Kirkby in Lancashire. Born Frank W Higgins on July 12 1928, Mr Windsor’s long acting career spanned over 50 years, with notable roles in Z-Cars, Softly Softly, Casualty and Peak Practice. Mr Windsor attended Queen Mary’s Grammar School, Walsall, before going on to study at the Central School of Speech and Drama, which was then based at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

His final film role came in 2000 as Mr Walker in Between Two Women. In 1997, Windsor’s son David was killed, aged 29, in a road crash alongside a female companion, Denise Rothwell, 32. In 2000, Windsor appeared in ITV drama Anchor Me, portraying a man whose family refuses to admit their feelings over the accidental death of his character’s son.

Paying tribute to Windsor this afternoon, fellow Doctor Who actor Toby Hadoke tweeted: ‘Terrific actor – a fine classical thesp who brought earthy naturalism to TV drama. RIP #frankwindsor’. English actor Samuel West added: ‘Just heard the sad news that Frank Windsor has died at the age of 92. ‘We worked together on a great adaptation of Len Deighton’s BOMBER. He was brilliant in it – as he was in everything, really.’

