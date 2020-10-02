Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster is set to join Sheffield United in a €26.32 (£23.5) million deal.

The 20-year-old will now complete a medical with the Yorkshire club on Friday after the Blades finally agreed on a fee for the England U21 star this week. Liverpool will retain a 15 per cent sell-on clause for him and retain a buy-back clause that is valid for the next three years. He returned in the summer to make a substitute appearance in Liverpool’s Community Shield defeat to Arsenal and missed the crucial penalty in the shootout.

Brewster has always been highly rated at Anfield since signing from Chelsea in 2015. A World Cup winner at U17 level with England in 2017, he was tipped for big things before a serious knee and ankle injury, sustained playing for Liverpool’s U23s against Manchester City in January 2018, curtailed his progress.

He is yet to make a Premier League appearance for the Reds as a result, although he has featured four times in domestic cup competitions. He was an unused substitute in the 2019 Champions League final win over Tottenham. Brewster, 20, helped England win the Under-17 World Cup in 2017 and scored 11 goals in 22 appearances while on loan at Swansea City last season.

