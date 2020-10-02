Belgium eases Valencia region restrictions

BELGIUM’S Ministry of Foreign Affairs lifted restrictions on those entering the country from the Valencian Community.

Together with travellers originating in the Canary Islands, they will no longer be obliged to quarantine or be tested for Covid-19 on entering Belgium.

Last August the Belgian authorities gradually added all Spanish provinces, with the exception of Tenerife, to its blacklist by colouring them red on the map on the Foreign Ministry’s website.

According to this same map, Alicante, Valencia and Castellon – plus the Canaries – are now orange, which means that journeys are “possible” although the Belgian authorities still warn travellers that they should be “especially watchful.”

Regarding the rest of the country, the Ministry “strictly discourages” travelling to Spain and although visits are not vetoed, quarantine and PCR tests remain obligatory on entering Belgium.