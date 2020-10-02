BeachyFeet Marbella has the world at its feet

Founded in late 2019, BeachyFeet Marbella has now officially launched on a worldwide basis a new flip flop and beachwear brand inspired by the coastal culture of southern Spain.

Beach loving Brit Managing Director John Lodge explains the brand as “not just flip flops, but a way of life” which is evident in the broad range of flip flops, apparel, nail polishes and accessories that make up the initial range of products available on their website www.beachyfeet.es

-- Advertisement --



Having worked in product and brand development for blue chip companies as well as recently completing the sale of his previous fashion business Lodge explains his latest adventure “BeachyFeet’s goal is to become a household name in beach footwear and apparel. We have taken great care to develop a comfortable and robust flip flop offer with elegant/fun prints and ultra-comfort”.

”Our ambition in the short to medium term is to be manufacturing our flip flops here in Marbella to really solidify our commitment to European manufacturing and authenticity of an end to end Spanish design and manufacturing process.

“We are in the latter part of our R&D now and hope to be pushing ahead in late 2021/early 2022 with the printing and forming here in Marbella”

”We have been in talks with major Duty-Free retail outlets, as well as department stores and of course beach boutiques here along the coast” he said, adding ‘’We are excited to see a lot of our products in the stores already and into summer 2021.

As well as pending distribution contracts being executed for other European territories the brand continues to push on through very difficult economic times “Obviously, launching a new business amidst all the market uncertainty and lack of holidaymakers isn’t ideal – but this really is a life-long brand in the making and we have a lot of exciting plans and collaborations in the pipeline,” John confirmed.

The full range of Men’s and Women’s flip flops and beachwear can be found at www.beachyfeet.es, potential distributors are invited to email info@beachyfeet.es or call +34 711 010 401.

Many customers will be delighted to discover that the BeachyFeet range is Vegan friendly as products are made from materials containing no animal by-products. They use no animal derived glue and their factories are all ethically checked and certificated.