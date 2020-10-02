AMJASA improves Javea waterpipes

MUNICIPAL water company Amjasa will renew Javea’s domestic supply pipelines at Carretera de La Guardia and the Carrasquetes-Castelllans district.

Costing an estimated €373,750, the three-month project is included in Amjasa’s annual investment programme to improve its service and prevent future breakdowns and leaks.

The contract to carry out the work is split into three sections that will be put out to tender separately, covering Calle Moixeta and Carretera de La Gardia as well as the section between Cami Castellans and Calle Pic del Montsia.

Although possible to apply for all three contracts, only one can be awarded to each bidder.