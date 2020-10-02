Almeria’s water reserves down on the same time last year

ALMERIA’S water reserves are down on the same time last year.

The new hydrological year began with 28.34 cubic hectometers of water in the Beninar and Cuevas del Almanzora reservoirs.

This is more than five cubic hectometers less than in October 2019, when the combined reserves were 33.43 cubic hectometres.

The Beninar has 5.10 cubic hectometres, compared with 8.71 a year ago and 10.79 in 2018.

In the Cuevas reservoir there were 23.24 cubic hectometres as the beginning of this month, 1.48 down on 12 months earlier.

Current reserves in the two reservoirs represent 11.41 per cent of total capacity.

