ALMERIA is offering a packed autumn programme of guided tours and active tourism experiences for visitors to the provincial capital.

With a view to luring tourists for weekends and mini-breaks in the final three months of the year, the city council’s “Tu otoño” schedule features 46 guided visits and active tourism activities with 45 local companies.

-- Advertisement --



There will be tours of Almeria’s main historical monument, the Alcazaba fortification, and themed turns around the city, among them ‘Legends of Almeria’, ‘Muslim Almeria’, ‘Convents Almeria’ and ‘Cinema Almeria’.

Places on tours must be reserved in advance via the Municipal Tourist Office.

The council stressed all the tours are carried out “under the umbrella” of the Safe Tourism certificate, an accreditation which all Almeria’s municipal public tourist spaces boast.

The packed programe of active tourism activities features a range of other free time possibilities, going from water sports to an escape room.

“Autumn is an ideal quarter to visit Almeria and enjoy its attractions”, according to City Promotion councillor Carlos Sanchez

Commenting on how the main summer tourism season had gone in the capital, Sanchez revealed that average hotel occupancy for July, August and September was just over 59 per cent, down from nearly 90 per cent last year.

There were 51 guided tours conditioned by the Covid-19 situation over the three months, with 274 members of the public taking part.

In regard to the profile of people dropping into the tourism office, nearly one in five were from Madrid and approximately one in 10 from Barcelona.

We hope you enjoyed this article “Almeria offering packed autumn programme of guided tours and active tourism”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

For more Local Spanish News from Almeria, head over the page on to the Euro Weekly News website.

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!