ALMERIA council has given the green light to road upgrades in Albanchez, Lubrin and Pechina.

The nearly €300,000 in the three projects comes under the provincial government’s “Programa Acelera” designed to speed up and promote the modernisation of public infrastructure and services in the103 municipalities at the same time as boosting the construction sector.

Diputacion Development deputy Oscar Liria said the resurfacing would improve road safety on the three stretches of highway concerned.

Liria insisted investment in the provincial road network is a priority for the administration.

He said good maintenance and improvements to highways benefits tourism and commercial activity, as well as helping to create more equal opportunities among Almeria’s residents wherever they live and contributing to preventing depopulation in smaller, inland locations.

