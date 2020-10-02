A very special Javea birthday

NONA MAE HALE celebrated her 100th birthday in Javea on October 2.

Nona, who was a music teacher and came to Javea in 1963, insisted on blowing out the candles on her cake at exactly 2.10pm, representing her birthdate.

Her son, who was present at the party, made a speech describing her life and hobbies and performed a song written in her honour called La Reina de Javea, which is how Nona’s friends describe her.

Javea’s mayor Jose Chulvi and Rita Berruti, Senior Citizens’ councillor, also passed by to greet Nona on her special day.