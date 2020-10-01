Trucker saves mother and son! A lorry driver saved a mother and sons lives in a major act of selflessness and kindness from a major car crash.

A mother was stuck on the M25 in Surrey before a lorry driver saved her life! The mother, Joanne Harland was driving along the busy road in Surrey with her little boy strapped up in the back seat.

Everything was fine until she started experiencing problems with her car. She managed to make the car come to a complete stop with just her handbrake and gears. Joanne was in the third lane of traffic when her car was at a total standstill.

Luckily, a lorry driver slowed down and stopped behind her, covering her from the on-going traffic. This incredible gesture meant there were no crashes, injuries or even deaths. The driver kept the mother and son safe with his truck until safety came.

The 40-year-old mother was driving a Toyota Yaris, and has exclaimed her gratitude towards the man that helped her as she is still terrified over what happened. Things could have been a lot worse if the driver wasn’t there.

She reached out to him over BBC radio to give her thanks. She couldn’t explain how someone else would risk their lives for another person they do not know but will be indebted to him for the rest of her life.

