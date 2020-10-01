The countdown is on for the magical Save My Life 5 fundraiser which promises to blow your mind.

FIVE of the most prestigious illusionists in Europe will take to the stage at Benidorm Palace at the weekend in support of Benidorm Dog Homing.

The event raises thousands to help abused, abandoned and sick animals get the treatment and care they need and, where possible, find new homes.

The region’s finest entertainers normally take to the stage for the popular event, but the fifth show on Saturday, October 3, will have a different kind of line-up as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Palace can’t have live singers on stage, due to government restrictions.

Venue owner and co-organiser, Christine Climent explained: “Knowing how important the SML events are to be able to continue to help as many animals as possible, more so now than ever due to Covid, we have decided to hold an International Magic Gala.”

Christine’s son David Climent is one of the five illusionists who will wow the crowds, recreating Houdini’s world-famous Water Torture Cell.

Save My Life 4 in March raised an impressive €18,000, money which was quickly used up giving dogs a second chance.

Co-organiser Dona Sandland, of Benidorm Dog Homing, stressed the importance of the event and the money raised to the dog’s future.

She told Euro Weekly News: “This event gives us a lump sum to pay for medical bills, transportation and so much more. It costs up to €3,000 a month just in vet bills.”

There is still time to get your tickets for Saturday’s shows, compared by Tim Aimes, who volunteers at the dog shelter.

Matinee doors open at 12 noon for the early afternoon show, which starts at 1.30pm.

For the evening performance, the doors open at 6.30pm for an 8pm start. Food is available.

In addition to strict regulations, such as temperature checks, hand cleaning and mask wearing, Benidorm Palace has been awarded a ‘Sanitized Venue’ by Nightlife International – one of just two Triple Gold recipients in the Valencia Community.

To reserve tickets, call the Palace box office on 965 851 660.

