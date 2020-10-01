A SUSTAINABLE water resources plan is the “master key” to Vera’s development, the local council says.

Council members gave their unanimous backing to the Hydrological Resources Sustainability Strategic Plan for 2021 to 2027 at the last plenary meeting.

Deputy Mayor Alfonso Garcia stressed its importance for the municipality’s present and future in terms of sustainable urban growth and the development of agriculture.

“Vera has been paralysed for many years its strategy of growth on not having sufficient water resources for the development of all economic sectors”, he commented.

According to Garcia attempts to launch new investment projects had been hampered by the “obstacle” of a so-called ‘hydrological deficit’.

The general aims of the now approved plan include promoting lower water consumption, applying technology to increase saving and efficiency, and raising public awareness about the rational use of water.

Also promoting and regulating the use of alternative water resources for purposes which do not need potable water and developing measures which save on water used for irrigating parks and private and public gardens.

Among the main projects which feature in the plan are the construction of a new drinking water treatment plant and a new seawater desalination plant.

