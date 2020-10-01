SPAIN’S Ministry of Health has reported 9,419 new coronavirus infections this Thursday, 35 per cent of them in the Community of Madrid.

3,715 of these infections have been registered in the last 24 hours.

With the figures provided this Thursday, there are now 778,607 people who have been infected with the virus in the country since the pandemic began.

The Ministry of Health also counts 547 deaths in the last seven days, 182 of which are in the last 24 hours.

In total, 31,973 people have died with COVID-19 in Spain.

With 3,227 new PCR positives, Madrid continues to be the community most affected by the virus.

After a week of changes in position, the Madrid government announced this Thursday that it will comply with the Health order, which implies the closure of the capital and nine other areas of Madrid. The decision has been communicated after the Ministry has warned the Executive of Isabel Díaz Ayuso that it has 48 hours from the notification – on Wednesday night – to apply the measures, which are mandatory.

The Interterritorial Council ended on Thursday without a unanimous agreement by the regional councils. However, the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, managed to carry out the new regulations, despite the refusal of Catalunya and all the regional governments of the PP, except Castilla y León, which voted in favour, and Murcia, which abstained.

The restrictions will be applied in towns with more than 100,000 inhabitants, with an incidence greater than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.

The entry and exit of the towns will be restricted, the capacity for sports activities and ceremonies such as wakes will be reduced, and the capacity and hours in bars, restaurants and other establishments will be limited. Finally, the closure of playgrounds has been excluded from the order.

