Spain will be 100% renewable by 2050

Spain are determined to use 100% renewable energy by 2050.

This very ambitious task that they have as a plan is to completely decarbonise Spain, to live a greener life. For this plan to be successful, there will need to be installations of wind and solar power sources put in for the next ten years.

The carbon footprint of Spain will be reduced by 20% in 2030 and hopefully over 90% by 2050. Spain have already reduced their CO2 emissions quite radically. There are many areas in Spain that depend on renewable energy sources. Tarifa, a quaint little surfing town in Spain is almost 100% renewable. They get majority of their energy from wind turbines on the hills.

In the next ten to twenty years any renters or hotel owners will only be able to lease if the buildings are not dependent on fossil fuels. With time all building owners will only be able to lease providing there are fully dependent on renewable sources.

Many have agreed Spain’s decision to go 100% renewable has shown courage and will also encourage other countries to make the same smart moves. This will hopefully kick-start the worlds leap into making the world a better place.

The topic of climate change has been controversial for many years. Although some countries have reduced their carbon emissions dramatically, proving their dedication to their matter. The Spanish Government are willing and wanting to change their ways to show the urgency of the situation.

