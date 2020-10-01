Remember: love conquers all’

Time to Say Goodbye

What a difference a day makes, or in my case, seven months. When I began to write my weekly column, I was in a very different place to today. Firstly, Covid had arrived in Italy, but in Spain, we still watched the news, as if it was far enough away, to stay away. Face masks were something we never believed would become part of our daily wardrobe.

-- Advertisement --



One terribly wet and windy morning, I arrived at the EWN HQ, as a broken man. Having emerged from one hell of a break-up, I was due to meet with the editor. A morning of rare, memorable weather. One of the worst storms Spain had experienced in years, my mood suited the climate. Awaiting my meeting, I was approached by Michel Euesden, who was larger than life, and full of positivity. Sadly, I feel my conversation skill was as low as I was feeling. The night before, I learned that my partner had been cheating for months, I was numb. In fact, I was ashamed.

I never got to meet the editor, instead, Michel saw beyond my Gucci, and into my soul. Without hesitation, she arranged coffee and biscuits- I never eat them, I ate two that morning. She told me she felt I was in pain, and ordered a taxi to return me to Los Monteros. Awaiting the taxi, I stood on the street in Fuengirola and I cried. I felt passers-by stare, but I cried. I believed I’d failed my interview. I felt so low. Lower than ever. However, my feelings were misplaced, as days later she called to say “let’s go!”

Within weeks, Spain went into complete lockdown. My column, my only contact with the outside world. I sat on my winter terrace, staring at the wild sea, writing what was in my heart. Some days, I drank too much wine. Other days, I cried for the unknown. Most days, I just stared at my friend, the sea. I talk to the sea each day, as I believe she hears me.

As the virus took over, I, like most of you, found ways to fill the days. I tended my garden. I experimented with recipes. I cleaned the pool. I volunteered to fetch fire wood. Anything, to try feel normal. As the saying goes, “this, too, shall pass”. Soon, we were allowed to return to the streets. Soon, we were able to return to fitness. Soon, we could dine with friends. As this is my final instalment, for EWN, I recently read back over my columns. I hope my words, were of some entertainment, during these most extraordinary times. I’ve written for many major international newspapers and magazines, but I can hand on heart say, it has been my pleasure to work with EWN. A team, so friendly, and full of energy, I am most grateful for the opportunity.

Today, my life has gone full circle, and I am madly in love, with all that true love has to offer. My future feels unreal. Out of nowhere, the person I was meant to be with all along, finally arrived. I believe that Michel’s kindness, led me out of the dark and into love. So, until we meet again, dear readers, always be strong, always be happy. Most of all, always be kind.

Thank you for reading this column, ” Remembe: love conquers all”. If you enjoy the weekly columns, be sure to visit the Euro Weekly News website! Goodbye and Good luck Gavin, from all of the EWN team!