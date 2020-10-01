President of the Junta de Andalucía unveils new medical service helicopter

PRESIDENT of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, presented today, at the University Hospital of Jerez, the new helicopter that will provide medical service in the province of Cádiz.

During his speech to the media, Moreno recalled that in March the Governing Council authorised the Public Health Emergencies Company to contract the health transport service in Andalucia by means of five medical helicopters for Cádiz, Seville, Malaga, Granada and Córdoba for a global amount of 20.3 million euros.

An agreement that has been made for three years, with the possibility of extending it for another two years. It will allow an increase of 440 hours of annual services and expand the operation of the helicopter throughout the year including fulfilling a demand that health professionals have been requested for a long time.

Moreno stressed that these helicopters will be available even in adverse weather conditions and each has a pilot and a cabin crew with medical and nursing staff.

The Andalucian president has pointed out that the assistance capacity of these helicopters is the same as that of a land UVI-Mobile and has insisted that the maximum response time is vital and will be reduced to about twenty minutes from any point from the province to the same heliport.

In addition, Moreno visited the Puerta del Mar Hospital in Cádiz as work is being carried out there to improve the service of this hospital. Among which is the reform of the paediatric emergencies that are part of the “Andalucía en Marcha” plan and others to reinforce security and improve patient care.

At this point, he indicated that today more than 4,500 screening tests are being carried out in Pulpí in Almería; Almodóvar del Río in Córdoba; Jamilena, Los Villares and Linares in Jaén; La Campana, Villaverde del Río, Arahal and Paradas in Seville; and in Sierra de Yeguas and Villanueva de la Concepción in Malaga.

To conclude, he has influenced the Andalucian Government’s solid commitment to public health and response to this pandemic and has asserted that we must be prepared for the consequences that the coronavirus crisis may have in our autonomous community. Thus, he has asked all Andalucians to act with common sense, coherence and sensitivity and always follow health recommendations to avoid new infections.