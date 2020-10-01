Potential drawbacks for Calpe’s proposed business park

DEFENDAMOS CALPE councillors claimed that the site of the proposed business park is a flood plain.

A communique from the party said this was brought up in a preliminary report and also voiced reservations about companies relocating to the Pou Roig district.

Defendamos Calpe said the project was “perfect” as it would help the town to diversify but argued that it was essential to ensure the town hall was not launching a development scheme “for nothing.”

It would be “hugely irresponsible” to go ahead without resolving both the economic aspects and the flood risk, the party said.