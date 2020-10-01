Police forces will now have access to health data to control quarantines in Madrid

THE president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has announced that from this today, Thursday, the Police will be able to access the Public Health data to try to make the quarantines effective.

Ayuso is quoted as saying, “I am still waiting for the details of security forces and bodies to be sent to us, but today we are finally going to be able to mix Public Health data with the Police to try to make these quarantines effective.”

The Community of Madrid today published a new order in the Official Gazette of the Community of Madrid (BOCM) to establish the necessary cooperative measures for the control of compliance with quarantine obligations for the containment of Covid.

Subsequently, regional government sources have specified that the location data of people under isolation or quarantine measures will be transferred to the 112 Emergency service of the Community of Madrid while the Territorial Plan for Civil Protection of the Community of Madrid (PLATERCAM) is activated.

Thus, they will be provided to the police forces (Local Police, National Police Corps and Civil Guard) to inspection services, including educational inspection services, or to public emergency services when they carry out tasks included within combat operations against the pandemic. The data that is processed will be strictly necessary for the intended purpose.

Elena Gil, a lawyer whose expertise is digital law and data protection stated that in her opinion, “with the information available in the media, I believe that there may be a basis for this measure because there would be a public interest to process that personal data.” However, the lawyer added that “certain guarantees must be observed, such as not providing more data than is necessary.”

The General Counsel of the Community of Madrid will request judicial ratification if applicable.

