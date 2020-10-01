Messi can finally trademark his name and ends rift with Barcelona

World-famous footballer Lionel Messi has finally won his messy nine-year legal battle to trademark his name and also ends his recent rift with Barcelona.

MESSI first applied for the trademark back in 2011 in order to use his surname to launch his own sportswear brand, but the move was blocked like a successful save from a goalkeeper.

Spanish cycling company, Massi, played the role of the goalkeeper in this scenario as they continued to thwart the magnificent maestro from scoring and achieving his goal.

The company argued that consumers could be confused by the similarities between the two logos, however, a recent decision by the European Court of Justice agreed with a 2018 General Court decision, which ruled that the footballer’s profile was impossible to confuse with Massi, given his recognisable name value.

This decision finally dismisses appeals to the General Court’s 2018 decision by EUIPO and Massi.

#ECJ dismisses the appeals brought by #EUIPO and a #Spanish company against the judgment of #EUGeneralCourt authorising football player Lionel Messi to register the trade mark #MESSI for sports equipment and clothinghttps://t.co/ATb3CgbPxg

— EU Court of Justice (@EUCourtPress) September 17, 2020

The Argentine mega-star has been battling Massi and the the EU’s intellectual property body, EUIPO for nine-year but he has finally scored his goal and now means that Messi can finally trademark his name.

In other great news for the flying forward, and one that will delight fans of the club he has enjoyed 20-years at, Messi has put an end to his recent rift with Barcelona.

“After so many disagreements, I would like to put an end to it,” Messi said in a recent statement.

“All Barça fans must unite and assume that the best is yet to come.”

“I take responsibility for my mistakes, if there were any – they were only to make a better and stronger Barça,” he continued.

“Adding passion and enthusiasm will be the only way to achieve the objectives – always united and rowing in the same direction.”

Messi, who was named world player of the year by FIFA five times between 2009 and 2015 and has won the six-times Ballon d’Or winner, addressed the club’s supporters:

“If fans were bothered by anything I said or did, I did it thinking about the best for the club.”

The question is: Would you buy Messi sportswear?

We hope you enjoyed reading “Messi can finally trademark his name and ends rift with Barcelona”, more interesting sports news can be found on the Euro Weekly News website by clicking here.