Las Coronas – Fine dining and relaxed elegance

The first thing that strikes you on walking through the doors of Las Coronas Bar Retaurante in Altea is the effortlessly elegant décor.

THE terrace and dining area is warm and welcoming and the large, attractive bar inviting.

Owner Remco Vermeulen took over the restaurant almost seven years ago, and has definitely stamped his mark on the place, creating a popular eaterie with an exciting European menu.

Running restaurants is in Remco’s blood – his family had four restaurants in Holland – and he thrives on taking care of the front of house side of things.

“I love to meet and welcome our guests, I have lots of experience in the kitchen, but this is where my heart is.”

In a perfect balance, partner and chef Andrew Allsop has “had a passion for cooking from an early age”.

Andrew, who studied French cuisine and ran a bistro in Warwickshire, has been at Las Coronas for almost three years.

“I have always enjoyed creating things,” he said.

Las Coronas attracts guests from all nationalities, predominantly British, Dutch and Belgian, and as such, adapts its menu to suit all tastes.

“I like a challenge, so try as many new things as possible. Everything is prepared fresh and from scratch, all sauces, stews and desserts, this means we can adapt to individual requests where necessary,” added Andrew.

Las Coronas offers a three-course meal with five choices for each course, and an al la carte menu is available.

In October, the game menu will be introduced, offering wild boar, deer and pheasant sourced from Dutch, Belgian and British butchers.

“It’s all about fresh food and great service. We want our guests to enjoy relaxed, fine dining, the whole experience. We have weekly specials to offer variety, and adapt everything, including the music and lighting to create the right ambience,” said Remco.

And for those who like to fine dine at home, a takeaway service is available.

Ideally located on the promenade opposite the port with wonderful views, there is free parking a stone’s throw from Las Coronas, a bus stop outside and a train station nearby.

Las Coronas, Bar Restaurante

Calle Sant Pere, 45-1, 03590

Altea

965 843 862