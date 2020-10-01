Las Coronas – Fine dining and relaxed elegance

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Las Coronas - Fine dining and relaxed elegance
ELEGANT: Las Coronas offers a dining experience.

The first thing that strikes you on walking through the doors of Las Coronas Bar Retaurante in Altea is the effortlessly elegant décor.

THE terrace and dining area is warm and welcoming and the large, attractive bar inviting.

-- Advertisement --

Owner Remco Vermeulen took over the restaurant almost seven years ago, and has definitely stamped his mark on the place, creating a popular eaterie with an exciting European menu.

Running restaurants is in Remco’s blood – his family had four restaurants in Holland – and he thrives on taking care of the front of house side of things.

GREAT TEAM: Remco and Andrew

“I love to meet and welcome our guests, I have lots of experience in the kitchen, but this is where my heart is.”


In a perfect balance, partner and chef Andrew Allsop has “had a passion for cooking from an early age”.

Andrew, who studied French cuisine and ran a bistro in Warwickshire, has been at Las Coronas for almost three years.


“I have always enjoyed creating things,” he said.

Las Coronas attracts guests from all nationalities, predominantly British, Dutch and Belgian, and as such, adapts its menu to suit all tastes.

“I like a challenge, so try as many new things as possible. Everything is prepared fresh and from scratch, all sauces, stews and desserts, this means we can adapt to individual requests where necessary,” added Andrew.

Las Coronas offers a three-course meal with five choices for each course, and an al la carte menu is available.

In October, the game menu will be introduced, offering wild boar, deer and pheasant sourced from Dutch, Belgian and British butchers.

“It’s all about fresh food and great service. We want our guests to enjoy relaxed, fine dining, the whole experience. We have weekly specials to offer variety, and adapt everything, including the music and lighting to create the right ambience,” said Remco.

 

And for those who like to fine dine at home, a takeaway service is available.

Ideally located on the promenade opposite the port with wonderful views, there is free parking a stone’s throw from Las Coronas, a bus stop outside and a train station nearby.

Las Coronas, Bar Restaurante

Calle Sant Pere, 45-1, 03590

Altea

965 843 862




Previous articleCurtain up at Altea’s Palau
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here