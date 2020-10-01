Its okay not to be okay. Really Rough patch, a bad day, a major setback. Sometimes, it seems like one thing goes wrong after another. And another, and another…

Sometimes an unexpected challenge or an obstacle might come your way, and you find yourself stressing out, worrying and not knowing what to do. And, some days, you just have nothing. Zero motivation, no creativity.

All of a sudden, you’re being inundated with self-doubt. You think you have to be strong all the time.

You think you’re not allowed to cry, to admit that you’re not okay.It’s okay to not be okay.

This is something that I’ve been struggling with for the last couple of months. I don’t know if things will ever go back to the way they used to be. What I do know, is that admitting that I’m not doing too well, even to myself, is never easy.

Why?

Why do we always feel the need to be strong? Why do we feel guilty when taking a time-out? I was overwhelmed with such guilt. How can I sit here and cry and feel sorry for myself, when I have some much to be grateful for? There’s so much work I need to get done, I don’t see anyone else making excuses for themselves.

Know that it’s okay. It’s okay to not be okay. Don’t resist feeling “bad” just because it seems like you’re the only one who feels lonely, or lost or unmotivated-you’re not. Don’t worry about what everyone else is doing and remember that we all know what it’s like to “not be okay” even if most of us don’t talk about it. All those feelings are normal, we all go through this sometimes. Is it a fun place to be? Hell no. But it doesn’t last forever. Hold on, better days are on their way!

Love Ms Bipolar X

