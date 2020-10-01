Huercal-Overa council collaborating with Caritas charity on social actions

HUERCAL-OVERA council is collaborating with the Caritas charity on social actions in the locality and providing direct funding.

Mayor Domingo Fernandez, Well-being councillor Jose Diego Lopez, parish priest Victor Manuel Fernandez and other local authority members and representatives of the charity met recently to discuss the basis for coordinated actions to benefit local residents.

Their talks particularly focused on the Covid-19 health crisis and the current situation in the Huercal-Overa.

The Mayor highlighted “the important work which Caritas carries out in the municipality, helping to cover the needs of the most vulnerable collective in our society.”

The Well-being councillor explained that as well as the material collaboration and the cession of the municipal premises for its headquarters, the local authority is also contributing financial assistance to help cover the costs of transporting consignments of foodstuffs from the Food Bank to the municipality.

Lopez said he hoped that Caritas will continue with its work, “for which you are going to find us by your side.”

