Fewer tailbacks for Cami de la Mar drivers

TRAFFIC conditions are about to get much easier for drivers entering Albir.

Work on the new road connecting the N-332 roundabout with the CV-753 at the Magic Robin Hood holiday complex is progressing “at a good pace” Alfaz’s mayor Vicente Arques, announced.

Once completed, this road will improve traffic flow at the Cami de la Mar and Avenida de l’Albir junction where, although controlled by traffic lights, holdups are frequent in the summer, with notorious tailbacks.

The €832,991 new road will reduce vehicles on this section by around 12 per cent prior studies predicted.