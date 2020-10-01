Easy when you know how

USERS of Altea’s Health centres can learn how to handle App GVA+Salut to make a doctor’s appointment.

Information is to be given out at the Altea and Altea la Vieja centres from 10am to12 noon between October 5 and 8.

“Assessors will explain how to use the app to all those who are still unfamiliar with it,” said Health councillor Jose Luis Leon Gascon.

“It is one of the best ways of making an appointment and also decongests the health centres during the pandemic,” he added.

App GVA+Salut can be downloaded from Google Play or Apple Store or via the Generalitat Valenciana http://www.san.gva.es/app-gva-mes-salut;jsessionid=79D6D6BE8CFED93F65C397F250268235.appli7_node2 website.