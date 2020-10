PALAU ALTEA begins its autumn season with Flautista de Hamelin (Pied Piper of Hamelin) this Sunday, October 4 at 6pm.

Juan Montoro’s version of the well-known story of the German town overrun by rats is aimed at all the family and put on by Nacho Vilar Producciones.

Next up on Sunday October 18 is Momo, a free adaption of Michael Ende’s book, in double sessions at 4.30pm and 7pm.

For more information contact taquilla@palaualtea.es